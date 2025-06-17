A youth program founded in Mississippi works to boost reading scores

By Cecil Hannibal

Click here for updates on this story

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — The Sacramento area is home to one of the largest Freedom School programs in the country. It’s a collection of literacy-based after-school programs and summer camps aimed at boosting reading scores for students with limited resources.

The Children’s Defense Fund started the first two freedom schools in Mississippi, continuing the mission of “The Freedom Riders”— groups of college students who traveled throughout the Deep South protesting Jim Crow laws in the summer of 1964.

Today, different organizations across the country host these freedom school programs.

The Roberts Family Development Center in Sacramento has hosted Freedom School for the past 12 years, growing this program into what organizers say is considered the largest Freedom School site in the country.

“The Freedom Schools theme is ‘I can make a difference,'” said Jacquelyn Kendricks, the education director for RFDC.

“They go through six weeks of how they make a difference in themselves, in their families, in their communities,” Kendricks said.

The program is free; all students must be enrolled in one of the five school districts that are in partnership with RFDC.

The organization is expecting up to 900 students across six different camp sites.

Activities range from Friday field trips, dance, poetry, and various activities to keep scholars engaged while sharpening their reading skills during summer break.

Anthony Bess is back for another year and is getting ready to be an 11th-grade student at Grant Union High School.

“I enjoy coming here because it gives me something to do over the summer,” said Bess. “Getting to learn about different things and understanding that reading is not completely boring, you get to learn about history and different cultures.”

That’s the secret to how this camp gets students into reading more books. Each week, the students will read a different book by an author of color. Typically, an author from a similar background to the student.

The camp also brings in college students from around the country to mentor the youth and act as teachers for the summer.

Freedom Riders were college kids fighting for equality, and these college students are trying to continue that legacy by helping students in the classroom.

For more on Freedom School in Sacramento, click here.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.