Wooing Canadian tourists, DNC turmoil, trouble at the Louvre: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Mothers bear much of the burden for a child’s physical, emotional and cognitive growth. But a large new study found that a father’s poor mental health also could harm his kids’ development.

1️⃣ Border tension: States along the US-Canada border have seen steep drops in tourism, so they’re rolling out deals aimed at wooing back visitors. Some are offering special pricing to Canadians to offset the strong dollar.

2️⃣ DNC turmoil: Union leaders and longtime Democratic National Committee members Randi Weingarten and Lee Saunders resigned from the national party, marking the latest internal dispute of chairman Ken Martin’s tenure.

3️⃣ Food safety: Illnesses such as salmonella and E. coli crop up more often during the summer. Recent outbreaks were linked to eggs, cucumbers and ground beef. CNN wellness expert Dr. Leana Wen explains how to keep safe.

4️⃣ Too many tourists: The Louvre — the world’s most-visited museum and a global symbol of art and beauty — remains closed. The Paris landmark’s staff said they’re exhausted and overwhelmed and the institution is crumbling from within.

5️⃣ Wearable tech: Samsung wants a bigger piece of the digital health market, and the company’s upcoming smartwatch update is another step in that direction as it tries to catch up to Apple. Both are experiencing slower smartphone sales.

🤐 Zip it? Mouth tape has become a billion-dollar industry. But experts say it’s a waste of money without learning more about how your mouth and throat work together while sleeping.

• Iranian president says Tehran doesn’t want to expand war with Israel

• Trump does not intend to sign joint G7 statement on Iran

• Minnesota suspect went to 4 politicians’ homes ‘to kill them,’ prosecutor says

🧊 That’s how many of the world’s glaciers are already doomed, scientists say.

✝️ Millennial saint: Pope Leo XIV said the canonization of Carlo Acutis will take place on September 7. Acutis, who was 15 when he died from leukemia, used his computing skills to spread awareness of the Catholic faith by creating a website that documented reports of miracles.

💬 ‘Fighting for democracy’: Protesters took part in more than 2,000 “No Kings” rallies across the US this weekend to oppose President Donald Trump’s agenda and his attempts to expand executive power.

⛳ J.J. Spaun won the US Open golf championship, which was played at Oakmont Country Club in the suburbs of which city?

A. Atlanta

B. Denver

C. Pittsburgh

D. Chicago

👄 Lip-smacking good: Blue Moon is collaborating with the beauty company Eos to make a lip balm inspired by the Valencia orange flavor brewed into its beer. It’s part of an effort to revive the struggling Molson Coors brand.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: C. Oakmont Country Club is in the suburbs of Pittsburgh.

5 Things PM is edited and produced by CNN’s Chris Good, Meghan Pryce, Kimberly Richardson and Morgan Severson.

