UHD Welcomes Dynamic New Leaders to Its Expanding Legacy of Excellence

June 16, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — The University of Houston-Downtown (UHD) is stepping into a bold new chapter with the addition of four visionary leaders joining its leadership team. Each brings a unique blend of academic prowess, administrative experience, and cultural insight that will shape the future of one of Houston’s most dynamic institutions. Meet the new power players driving UHD’s mission forward:

🔹 Dr. José Gabriel Ricardo-Osorio – Dean, College of Public Service

A multilingual scholar and servant-leader, Dr. José Gabriel Ricardo-Osorio brings more than a decade of transformative leadership to UHD. Previously a tenured Associate Professor at Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania, he also served as Acting Dean of the College of Education and Human Services from 2022 to 2024.

With roots in Colombia and degrees from Universidad de Atlántico, University of Arkansas, and a focus on educational effectiveness, Dr. Ricardo-Osorio now leads UHD’s College of Public Service with a global mindset and a local mission.

📎 Learn more about CPS at UHD

🔹 Dr. Long Huynh – Vice President for Enrollment Management

An enrollment and marketing strategist with international business expertise, Dr. Long Huynh steps into his role at UHD after leadership positions at Metropolitan State University of Denver and Park University.

A proud graduate of California State University (Hayward) and California University of Technology, Dr. Huynh is also a Harvard-trained executive who brings nearly two decades of experience to UHD’s student recruitment and retention efforts.

📎 Explore UHD Enrollment Services

🔹 Dr. Daniel M. Maxwell – Vice President for Student Success and Student Life

After serving as Interim VP, Dr. Daniel Maxwell now takes the permanent reins with an impressive 36-year legacy of student advocacy. From residence life to international student services, his impact spans institutions like the University of Houston System, Syracuse University, and the University of Arizona.

A proud alum of Syracuse, University of Miami, and Indiana University, Dr. Maxwell is a powerhouse of student-centered leadership now fueling UHD’s thriving student life ecosystem.

📎 Visit UHD Student Life

🔹 Brandon Lee – Title IX / Equal Opportunity Officer

With deep expertise in Title IX compliance, anti-discrimination policy, and judicial services, Brandon Lee brings more than 12 years of UH-Victoria experience to his new post at UHD. A Prairie View A&M graduate, Lee holds both a Business Management and MBA degree, and is currently pursuing his doctorate in Executive Educational Leadership from Houston Christian University. His arrival signals UHD’s continued commitment to equity and inclusive excellence.

📎 Learn about UHD’s Title IX Programs

🌟 UHD: A University on the Rise

With over 14,000 students and 71,000 alumni, UHD is Houston’s rising star of higher education. Offering affordable, diverse, and accessible programs across four colleges, UHD continues to produce leaders who reflect the city’s brilliance and ambition. These new appointments mark a confident step toward UHD’s bright future.

🖥️ For more on UHD’s mission and leadership, visit UHD.edu

