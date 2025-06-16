Lewis Hamilton ‘so sad’ after hitting groundhog during Canadian Grand Prix as George Russell claims win

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — When seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton suffered damage to his car during the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday, the cause wasn’t initially clear.

The Ferrari driver, who had started fifth on the grid, knew something had happened after suddenly losing pace early in the race but was only later told that he had hit a groundhog.

The impact with the animal had damaged the floor of Hamilton’s car which cost the 40-year-old around half a second per lap, resulting in a sixth placed finish.

But speaking after the race, Hamilton – a vegan and animal rights activist – appeared more upset by the collision than the result.

“I didn’t see it happen, but I heard I hit a groundhog, so that’s devastating,” he told Sky Sports.

“I love animals, so I’m so sad about it. It’s horrible. It’s never happened to me here before.”

Groundhogs are common at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal, but it was nevertheless frustrating for Hamilton who ended up nowhere near the front of the race.

Instead, it was a lonely Grand Prix for the Ferrari driver who also suffered problems with the car’s brakes.

“It was feeling pretty decent until (hitting the groundhog). I got a good start, held position, and I was holding onto the group. I was managing the tires well. I was feeling optimistic,” Hamilton added.

“Given that, then we had a brake issue halfway through (the race) as well, then we stayed out probably too long in the first stop, came out behind traffic and it went from one thing to another, so I’m grateful that I could just finish, particularly with the brake issue I had and bag those points.”

Meanwhile, fellow Brit George Russell had a far more positive experience in Montreal, claiming his first race win of the season.

The Mercedes driver had started on pole and held the advantage for much of the race, holding off Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in the process – the Dutchman was content with his second-placed finish.

The pair have locked horns continually this season, but it was Russell who got the better of their fierce rivalry on Sunday.

Russell’s Mercedes teammate Andrea Kimi Antonelli also finished third in what was a brilliant day for the team.

“It’s amazing to be back on the top step,” Russell said after the win.

“To get the victory and see Kimi (Antonelli) on the podium, too, is an amazing day for the team. I think it shows the strength of our cars in the cooler conditions, so let’s see in the coming races.”

McLaren collision

The race, though, will likely be remembered for the pair of McLaren cars colliding during the final stages.

Lando Norris attempted multiple times to overtake teammate Oscar Piastri with four laps remaining, going wheel-to-wheel in a tense exchange.

The battle ended up with Norris making contact with Piastri’s rear-tire, causing him to crash into the wall, ending his own race.

Piastri also suffered damage to his car but managed to pit during the subsequent safety car lap and hold onto fourth place.

“I’m sorry. All my bad. All my fault. Stupid from me,” Norris could be heard saying over the team radio straight after the collision.

He later told Sky Sports that there was “no one to blame but myself.”

“I apologize to the whole team and to Oscar (Piastri) as well for attempting something probably a bit too silly,” he added.

The two McLarens are currently first and second in the F1 driver’s championship, with Piastri widening the gap between himself and teammate Norris to 22 points after Sunday’s incident.

Speaking after the race, though, McLaren team principal Andrea Stella was less than impressed with that accident.

“We never want to see a McLaren car involved in an accident and definitely not contact between our two cars,” he said. “This is a situation we know is not acceptable. At the same time, we appreciate that Lando immediately owned it.”

Drivers will now head to Europe for the Austrian Grand Prix on June 29.

