Skip to Content
News

Crews on scene for 40-acre vegetation fire south of Piru and Santa Clara River

VCFD
By
New
Published 8:24 pm

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – The Ventura County Fire Department is part of the response fighting a 40-acre vegetation fire south of Piru and the Santa Clara River, according to the VCFD.

The fire first broke out around 6:30 p.m. Monday and 140 firefighters were part of the initial response, according to the VCFD.

Powerlines are in the area with helicopters and air tankers on scene to help put out the fire.

More information on this fire will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content