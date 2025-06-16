Crews on scene for 40-acre vegetation fire south of Piru and Santa Clara River

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – The Ventura County Fire Department is part of the response fighting a 40-acre vegetation fire south of Piru and the Santa Clara River, according to the VCFD.

The fire first broke out around 6:30 p.m. Monday and 140 firefighters were part of the initial response, according to the VCFD.

Powerlines are in the area with helicopters and air tankers on scene to help put out the fire.

More information on this fire will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.