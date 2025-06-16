Congressman Carbajal wants people to know about proposed budget bill impacts to Medicaid

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Rep. Salud Carbajal joined local health care leaders concerned about possible Medicaid cuts if the budget bill proposed by Republicans in Congress is passed.

Medicaid is called Medi-Cal in California.

The Democratic Congressman from Santa Barbara and former U.S. Secretary of Health Xavier Becerra hosted a roundtable discussion at Can Cal Health in Santa Barbara on Monday.

Becerra said he doesn't think people voted for this.

"You take a trillion dollars out of a hospital, the doctors throughout this country there will be consequences," said Becerra.

The bill under consideration in the House and Senate the would restrict Medicaid eligibility for millions of people and reduce funding by billions of dollars.

CenCal CEO Marina Owen is concerned that people who lost health care access will skip preventative care that benefits the whole community.

A statement released by CenCal said the proposal called for a $792 billion reduction in Medicaid funding nationwide and would restrict eligibility for 7.8 million people.

Dr. Rene Bravo, who represents the California Medical Association, is worried immigrants will avoid going to the doctor due to the current political climate.

"Don't miss your appointments, go to the doctor, do not succumb to the fear of what is going on, we are going to do everything we can to protect you," Dr. Bravo.

The pediatrician is especially concerned about children.

Rep. Carbajal said this will impact veterans, too.

"The reason we are having this is so the community knows what the impacts are that are coming their way so that they can voice their concerns, part of this is just educating the broader community what does this legislation mean, it means taking away their health care," said Carbajal.

Health care leaders present said veterans would be hard hit by medicaid cuts, too.

Planned Parenthood CEO Jenna Tosh also took part in the discussion.

"The bill that is making its way through Congress will also includes a provision to defund Planned Parenthood from the Medicaid Program," said Tosh.

Vanessa Kaelyn Acain with Access Central Coast is concerned about the people they serve with disabilities.

"Many will face heartbreaking choices like going without a caregiver rationing medication and ending up in an institution or even skipping the critical care they need altogether if it a choice at all" said Acain.

Carbajal urged people to let lawmakers know how they feel.

Your News Channel will have more on their reaction to possible Medicaid cuts tonight on the news.