Body believed to be missing Azle fisherman found at Eagle Mountain Lake, authorities say

By S.E. Jenkins

Click here for updates on this story

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas (KTVT) — The body believed to be the missing Azle fisherman has been found at Eagle Mountain Lake, Tarrant Regional Water District said Sunday.

Law enforcement officers at Eagle Mountain Lake in Tarrant County found a body on Saturday around 7 p.m., believed to be Ruben Fausone. The body was found near Pelican Island, north of the location where he was last seen, according to TRWD.

Ruben Fausone’s family said they last saw him Tuesday night. His wife, Amy, previously told CBS News Texas that night fishing was something he did often.

Phone found at marina

Amy Fausone said her husband’s phone last pinged at Augie’s Sunset Café and Marina — a location she said Ruben Fausone had never mentioned before. Witnesses later reported seeing Ruben talking with another man on the dock around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

She drove to the marina, where someone had found his phone on the dock. Later that afternoon, law enforcement with the TRWD found his gray and blue fishing boat on the opposite side of the lake. It was floating between two docks, undamaged and unanchored.

Investigation continues

The body has been transferred to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner and the investigation into the circumstances surrounding his disappearance remains ongoing, TRWD said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.