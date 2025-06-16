A Legacy of Liberation Lives On: Acres Homes Gears Up for the 14th Annual Sylvester Turner Juneteenth Parade

By Francis Page, Jr.

‘June 26, 3035 (Houston Style Magazine) — HOUSTON, TX – History, heritage, and Houston pride will take center stage in the heart of Acres Homes as thousands prepare to line the streets for one of the city’s most anticipated cultural celebrations—the 14th Annual Sylvester Turner Acres Home Juneteenth Parade, taking place Saturday, June 21, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

This year’s parade honors the enduring legacy of the late Honorable Sylvester Turner, former Mayor of Houston and proud son of Acres Homes, whose vision and commitment to community birthed this now-iconic event in 2008. Today, that legacy lives on through the leadership of his daughter, Ashley Turner Captain, who will host this year’s festivities with a heartfelt nod to family, freedom, and fellowship.

“It was my father’s dream that this parade would always bring our community together in a spirit of celebration and unity,” said Ashley Turner Captain. “It’s not just a parade. It’s a cultural bridge between our past and future.”

🎤 Star Power with a Purpose

Adding even more Houston flavor to the celebration, this year’s Grand Marshal is none other than Houston’s own Bun B—rap icon, entrepreneur, and community pillar. His presence underscores the event’s mission to uplift and amplify voices that represent progress, pride, and perseverance in Black communities.

🎉 What to Expect

From its humble beginnings to becoming a cornerstone of Houston’s Complete Communities initiative, the Sylvester Turner Juneteenth Parade now draws over 7,000 attendees and features more than 150 high-energy entries, including:

Marching bands and majorette squads

Dance and step teams

Community floats and cheerleaders

Car clubs with classic and custom vehicles

Equestrian units and local radio personalities

Elected officials, civic leaders, and youth groups

The parade begins at 6719 West Montgomery Road and culminates in jubilation at the 1600 block of Dolly Wright Street—right in the cultural heartbeat of Acres Homes.

✊ Honoring Houston’s Juneteenth Champions

This year’s event is made even more poignant by the inclusion of the families of two late giants of Juneteenth legislation:

State Representative Al Edwards, who authored the bill that made Juneteenth a state holiday in Texas

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, the force behind establishing Juneteenth as a federal holiday

Their families will join in the celebration, further honoring the roots of this freedom-forward tradition.

🎓 Keep the Celebration Going at Lone Star College

Following the parade, attendees are invited to keep the spirit alive at the Lone Star College Juneteenth Celebration at the North Campus (4141 Victory Drive)—located near the parade route’s end. Expect more community connections, live music, food, and fun for the whole family.

Mark your calendars, Houston! On June 21, the streets of Acres Homes will once again pulse with purpose, pride, and the unmistakable rhythm of progress. This is more than just a parade—it’s a movement, a remembrance, and a rallying cry for unity.

📍 Start Location: 6719 W. Montgomery Rd. 🎉 End Location: 1600 block of Dolly Wright St. 🕙 Time: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. 🎓 After-Event: Lone Star College North Campus, 4141 Victory Dr.

Let freedom ring in full Houston style—#TeamStyleMag will be there. Will you?

