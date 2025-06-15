Skip to Content
CNN - World

UK to get first female spy chief

By
Published 3:24 pm

By Nick Paton Walsh, CNN

(CNN) — Britain’s foreign intelligence service, MI6, will be led by a woman for the first time in its history, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced.

Blaise Metreweli will take up the position of Chief of the Secret Intelligence Service in the fall. She is currently head of the service’s technology and innovation teams, a position immortalized as “Q” in the James Bond movies.

It was revealed in 2017 that “Q” was a woman – but Metreweli was not named at the time.

Metreweli, a graduate of Oxford University, has previously held senior positions in both the domestic and foreign intelligence services.

Starmer described the appointment as “historic.”

“I know Blaise will continue to provide the excellent leadership needed to defend our county and keep our people safe,” he said in a statement.

Metreweli said she was “proud and honored” to be appointed to the role.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - World

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content