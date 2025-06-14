Pacers fans honor their grandma by attending playoff games

By Jessica Gruenling

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — On Wednesday night, Pacers fans packed Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Game 3 of the NBA Finals. The Rider family was in that crowd.

“I mean it’s unbelievable,” said Kristen Rider, a Pacers fan. “We’re an amazing team and I think it shows on the court and off the court, and we’re just proud to be Pacers fans,” said Kristen.

But what has been bringing the Riders to Gainbridge is Grandma Mary, who passed away in January.

“She was the sweetest lady, and she just loved her Pacers. Probably more than us,” said Pam Rider.

“Going into high school, we would go to the games. I would call her after, and she would be like, ‘Oh my goodness, can you believe that happened?’ She was a really big George Hill fan,” said Kristen.

Kristen shares how the Pacers brought her and Grandma Mary closer together.

“We always said that they were our boys, and we would call each other after every game. And in December, she told me this was our year. She passed in January, and after that, we have been full speed,” said Kristen.

Full speed ahead in making it to almost every Pacers playoff game.

The Riders have been regulars at Gainbridge this season since Grandma Mary’s passing, fulfilling a promise to support the team.

“It’s all five of us, so it’s a family affair, so it’s been really fun,” said Pam.

Going to the games helps the family connect, as well as keeping Grandma Mary’s spirit alive.

“It’s been very emotional, but also very, it’s every week that we’re spending together to go to a game, and it’s been great,” Kristen added.

In addition to Gainbridge, the family makes a stop at Kilroy’s for breadsticks and a drink in honor of Grandma Mary.

