Man accused of breaking into children’s bedroom in Tracy, police say

By Lindsay Weber

Click here for updates on this story

TRACY, Calif. (KCRA) — A man accused of entering a children’s bedroom in a Tracy home in the middle of the night last week has been arrested, according to the police department. But during the investigation, officers made an “alarming” discovery, finding thousands of images of child sexual abuse material in the man’s possession.

Tracy police said the home invasion happened on June 3 and involved two children under the age of 14.

Officials said the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Jevon Jennings, was dressed in all black and wearing a mask when he entered the bedroom during the night. He ran away before officers arrived.

The children were not physically harmed, officials said.

Evidence led police to Jennings, Tracy police said. During the investigation, police said Jennings was found to have over 3,000 images of child sexual abuse material and it is believed he also distributed the images online.

“Breaking into a child’s bedroom is beyond disturbing,” said Capt. Luis Mejia in a statement. “The additional crimes discovered during this investigation only underscore the danger this individual posed to the community.”

Jennings was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on Monday. He faces multiple felony charges, including burglary, possession, and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.