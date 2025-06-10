Grace Housing, Inc. announces 15 grant recipients to nonprofits in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Grace Housing, Inc. is announcing its grant recipients to 15 nonprofits in Santa Barbara on Tuesday. The announcement is set to take place at Grace Village Apartments. The focus of the grants is to help organizations meet the community's most urgent needs. Since its inception in 2015, Grace Housing has given out over $1.25 million in grants.

Grace Housing, Inc. to Announce 15 Local Nonprofits Receiving Funds During its 10th Annual Grant Recipient Reception

Organization has Deep Legacy of Local Charitable Work, Since 1902

Grace Housing Inc. (GHI) to announce 15 grant recipients at its 10th Annual Grant Recipient Reception on Tuesday, June 10th at Grace Village Apartments.

The reception celebrates the 2025 recipients of Grace Housing Inc.’s charitable grants, which empower local organizations to meet the community’s most urgent needs.

Since its inception in 2015, GHI has distributed over $1.25 million in charitable grants, continuing the legacy of service established by Grace Lutheran Church, which donated the land that made this mission possible.

Grace Housing, Inc. operates with a commitment to sustaining and expanding the impact of Grace Lutheran’s charitable work.

Beyond managing affordable housing properties, GHI actively seeks to fund initiatives that address Santa Barbara’s community needs.

Its charitable grant program supports organizations focused on essential services, including food security, healthcare access, and housing solutions for vulnerable populations.

By reinvesting rental income from its properties, Grace Housing Inc. maintains a steady source of funding that ensures long-term support for Santa Barbara’s most pressing social challenges.

Prior to the establishment of Grace Housing, Inc. Grace Lutheran Church and its congregation has always had the vision of continued service to others, beginning as a small but dedicated group in the early 1900s with a mission to provide food for the hungry, shelter for people who are homeless, and supportive services for low income families, individuals and seniors.

Through its partnership with the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara and California Lutheran Homes, Grace Housing Inc. has developed an ever-growing fund dedicated to future affordable housing projects in the greater Santa Barbara community.

This year, 15 nonprofits will receive a total of $148,000 in funding, with individual grants ranging from $5,000 to $25,000.

About Grance Housing, Inc.

Grace Housing Inc. was founded to steward the charitable legacy of Grace Lutheran Church, a long-standing Santa Barbara faith community that prioritized service and social good.

When the church transitioned out of regular worship services, its leadership made a transformational gift—donating land to the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara.

Grace Village is a 58-unit affordable senior housing community created on the donated land. Opened in partnership with the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara, it provides safe, supportive homes for low-income seniors.

Today, Grace Housing Inc., in coordination with California Lutheran Homes and the Housing Authority for the City of Santa Barbara, manages its remaining properties and business tenancies, using the rental income to generate annual charitable grants to organizations serving vulnerable populations in Santa Barbara County and a designated fund for future low-income housing in our community.

Through this innovative model, GHI continues to honor the mission of Grace Lutheran Church—supporting dignity, shelter, food security, and community connection, creating a living legacy of faith that keeps giving.

For more information about Grace Housing Inc., visit www.gracehousinginc.com (http://www.gracehousinginc.com/) or contact: Pat Wheatley, GHI Board Member – (805) 896-0693

