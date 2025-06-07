Fog and wind in the forecast, Sunday June 8th

Another very typical June day with mostly seasonal temperatures and plenty of coastal fog. Look for the marine layer to ramp up again for the overnight and in to early Sunday. Could even some spotty drizzle in areas as the marine layer thickens up late. North to northwest winds will help to keep the clouds at bay for some of our southerly facing coastlines, but overall fog will dominate our weather. Looking for a similar clearing pattern on Sunday with some fog lingering along the coast. Temperatures will be mostly in the 60's to right about 70 degrees for our beach communities. Inland areas will see plenty of sunshine and afternoon highs warming in to the upper 70's, 80's and even a few 90's.

Looking ahead, we should see a pretty uneventful weather pattern for the second full week of June. That means more fog and breezy northwesterly winds along with seasonal temperatures. The only variable will be the strength of our northwesterly winds. If they kick up and turn slightly more northerly, that can help to scour out the fog for most areas. If the winds are weaker or turn more westerly, that can deepen the marine layer for most coastal areas. Again, we see no big shocks to forecast ahead at this time. Just more of the very seasonal and mild stuff we are known and envied for.

