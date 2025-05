SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Zoo has several new animals this month.

Ruby the red panda arrived in Santa Barbara in May from Seneca Park Zoo in New York

Her birthday is June 27, 2024.

Tamur the Amur Leopard also arrived at the zoo this month.

The new cat is a rare Amur leopard.

He is 5 years old and has access to the public and private areas of his enclosure.