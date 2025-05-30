Construction shoring failure in Ventura draws attraction Friday, statement given

VENTURA, Calif. -Its a sight that has left people shocked.

"This should not happen, I mean, this development right here went through the same thing no issues whatsoever," said Ventura local, Michael Hurst. "So it's just interesting to hear about it and actually see it, is pretty catastrophic."

And people stopped by through the day Friday to see the sight, left in shock.

The City of Ventura says the ground gave way Thursday morning due to a temporary shoring failure.

Videos of the collapse went viral on social media immediately after, thankfully, no one was hurt during the incident.

But, Friday cars are still in the same spot from Thursdays incident and a residential and commercial property next to the construction site are still red-tagged.

The construction site is for an 88-unit luxury apartment complex right near Downtown Ventura and across the street from The Wharf.

"Somebody definitely failed in their duties as a contractor," said Hurst.

"I was I will say surprised that there wasn't a type of shoring or wood that's up against the sides to hold back the ground that's already there," said local resident Nathan Griffin.

Your Newschannel reached out to Mikey Taylor, who is co-president of Commune Capital, one of the companies behind the project. Taylor responded with a statement saying:

"On May 29, during site work at our Ventura project located at 935 East Front Street, a localized ground movement was identified along the southwest perimeter of the construction area. our team responded immediately, and we are working with the City of Ventura and third-party engineers to review the matter and ensure appropriate next steps."

Your Newschannel reached out again to Aldersgate Investment, another company involved in the project, and they did not provide comment.