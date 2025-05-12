CSU Channel Islands recognized as one of the nation’s top producers of Fulbright scholars

CAMARILLO, Calif. – California State University Channel Islands has been recognized by the U.S. State Department as one of the nation's Fulbright Top Producing Institutions for 2024/25.

CSU Channel Islands first received the recognition in the 2021/22 cycle and had three faculty members and one administrator earn the coveted Fulbright Scholarship this cycle and is counted in the top three out of 46 master's degree-granting institutions listed in this year's list.

"This recognition really shows that our faculty are some of the top in their field, doing research all over the world," explained Professor of Political Science and Global Studies Andrea Grove who is CSU Channel Islands' Fulbright Student Scholarship Advisor. "And they aren't necessarily in Global Studies or History, but in all sorts of different disciplines. It's about global engagement and bringing that perspective back to the classroom."

Martin V. Smith School of Business & Economics Professor Andrew Morris used his Fulbright scholarship to travel to Cambodia to work with the National University of Management in 2024 and CSU Channel Islands' Director of International Programs Mayumi Kowta was able to attend the 2024 Fulbright International Education Administrators Seminar in France.

"Engaging with French institutions and colleagues opened my eyes to new approaches and reminded me how transformative it is to think - and learn - beyond borders," shared Kowta. "For example, one specific global perspective I’ve developed comes from my recent visits to several French universities that offer housing exchanges to help ease the financial challenges that come with currency differences."

Professor of Finance Priscilla Liang is fascinated with emerging markets and used her Fulbright award to visit Vietnam in 2021/22 where she taught corporate finance strategy by comparing Vietnamese and American financial systems.

"Vietnam is a rising star in Southeast Asia," Professor Liang said. "Vietnam’s higher education reforms have played an important role in its rapid economic growth."

Professor of History Jim Meriwether will be spending the spring semester of 2025 in Budapest, Hungary teaching American Studies classes and researching his current project, "1956: Freedom Struggles Crossing Continents".

Associate Professor of Health Sciences Lydia Dixon is using her Fulbright award to travel to Edinburgh, Scotland to study rural midwifery practices there.

"In Scotland, the government sends all new parents a baby box with everything you may need for the first few months of your baby's life. The box doubles as a safe place for the new baby to sleep," noted Dixon. "The vast majority of pregnant people in Scotland see a midwife throughout their pregnancy, while around half will ultimately deliver with a midwife - some may need an obstetrician in case of a high-risk birth or cesarean section. Midwifery is therefore seen as the norm in Scotland, and midwives are highly respected."

The Fulbright Program is an international exchange program sponsored by the U.S. State Department that sends American scholars and professionals to conduct research, teach, and pursue projects around the world.

Each year, the federal agency lists the U.S. colleges and universities with the most Fulbright recipients and CSU Channel Islands joins Cal Poly as local institutions receiving the recognition.

Since its inception in 1946, the federal program has been awarded to more than 400,000 students, scholars, and professionals which include 44 heads of state or government, 62 Nobel Laureates, 90 Pulitzer Prize winners, and 82 MacArthur Fellows among their number.

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized among the top institutions for Fulbright U.S. Scholars," beamed CSU Channel Islands' Provost Jessica Lavariega Monforti. "Each Fulbright experience enriches our campus in tangible ways - infusing classrooms with international perspectives, deepening our global partnerships, and encouraging our students to envision themselves as global citizens. This recognition reflects one of the many ways we actively lean into our mission of global engagement."