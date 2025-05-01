Flash flood warning issued for parts of eastern Santa Barbara County and northern Ventura County Thursday
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for parts of eastern Santa Barbara County and northern Ventura County in effect until 4:15 p.m. Thursday.
The map below, courtesy of the National Weather Service, highlighted the areas under the warning as the red area.
The same information was also provided in Spanish.
For the latest information, visit the National Weather Service's Los Angeles website.