Flash flood warning issued for parts of eastern Santa Barbara County and northern Ventura County Thursday

The dark red areas are under a flash flood warning until 4:15 p.m. Thursday
Image courtesy of the National Weather Service
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for parts of eastern Santa Barbara County and northern Ventura County in effect until 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

The map below, courtesy of the National Weather Service, highlighted the areas under the warning as the red area.

This graphic displays a flash flood warning plotted on a map. The warning is in effect until 4:15 PM PDT. The warning includes Santa Barbara County, CA, Ventura County, CA. This warning is for Interior Mountains of Santa Barbara County in southwestern California and Northwestern Ventura County in southwestern California. Avoid walking or driving through flood waters! Move immediately to higher ground! There are 67 people in the warning along with 0 schools and 0 hospitals.

The same information was also provided in Spanish.

Este gráfico muestra la localización en el mapa de un aviso de inundación repentina. El aviso estará en efecto hasta las 4:15 PM PDT. El aviso incluye a Ventura County, CA. El aviso incluye el condado de Interior Mountains of Santa Barbara en el suroeste de California y el noroeste del condado de Ventura en el suroeste de California. ¡Evite caminar o manejar su vehículo a través de áreas inundadas! ¡Muévase a un terreno más alto inmediatamente! Hay 67 personas bajo este aviso incluyendo 0 escuelas y 0 hospitales.

For the latest information, visit the National Weather Service's Los Angeles website.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

