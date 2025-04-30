Skip to Content
San Marcos celebrates spring signing day

SAN MARCOS SPRING SIGNING.00_00_16_11.Still001
Lucy Haaland-Ford is Stanford-bound
By
April 30, 2025 11:38 pm
Published 9:59 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Ten San Marcos High School student-athletes were celebrated for committing to play their chosen sport at the next level.

Ben Callanan, Cross Country, Cal St. San Marcos

Wendy Guarneros Barraza , Soccer, Willamette University

Lucy Haaland-Ford, Water Polo ,Stanford

Kenzie Hessell, Soccer, University of St. Andrew's (Scotland)

Maddie Kelly, Lacrosse, Lewis and Clark

Molly McCarter Molly, Lacrosse, Whitworth University

Nicolly Oh, Soccer, Lander University (South Carolina)

Seamus Russell, Lacrosse, Columbia College (Missouri)

Himmat Singh, Golf, University of Redlands

Hattie Valdez Lindgren, Soccer Lewis and Clark

For more interviews https://youtu.be/LFdGWefoyZ4

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

