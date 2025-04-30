San Marcos celebrates spring signing day
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Ten San Marcos High School student-athletes were celebrated for committing to play their chosen sport at the next level.
Ben Callanan, Cross Country, Cal St. San Marcos
Wendy Guarneros Barraza , Soccer, Willamette University
Lucy Haaland-Ford, Water Polo ,Stanford
Kenzie Hessell, Soccer, University of St. Andrew's (Scotland)
Maddie Kelly, Lacrosse, Lewis and Clark
Molly McCarter Molly, Lacrosse, Whitworth University
Nicolly Oh, Soccer, Lander University (South Carolina)
Seamus Russell, Lacrosse, Columbia College (Missouri)
Himmat Singh, Golf, University of Redlands
Hattie Valdez Lindgren, Soccer Lewis and Clark
For more interviews https://youtu.be/LFdGWefoyZ4