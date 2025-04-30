John Elway’s agent dies after La Quinta golf cart accident involving NFL legend; Witness shares details

Update 4/30/25

Jeff Sperbeck has died, according to the coroner's office.

Sperbeck was pronounced dead Tuesday just after 1 a.m. at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs.

Elway was reportedly driving the golf cart at the time of the accident, witnesses told News Channel 3 Sports Director Blake Arthur.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office told News Channel 3 that they launched an investigation into the accident on Monday.

Original Report 4/29/25

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) - Jeff Sperbeck, longtime agent for NFL legend John Elway, is reportedly on life support after a golf cart accident involving the Hall of Fame quarterback at the Madison Club in La Quinta.

News Channel 3 Sports Director Blake Arthur spoke exclusively with a witness to the aftermath of the incident.

CAL FIRE confirmed its crews responded to a golf cart collision on Saturday at the 53200 block of Humboldt Boulevard.

"It was a reported fall from a golf cart and the patient was transported to a local area trauma center in unknown condition," a CAL FIRE spokesperson told News Channel 3.

TMZ reports that Sperbeck was rushed to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, where he is being kept on life support.

"Although Jeff's not clinically dead, we're told doctors have informed his family there's no hope he will recover ... and he's being kept on life support while docs prepare to harvest his organs for donation," reads the TMZ report.

TMZ also reports, citing unnamed law enforcement sources, that Elway was on the golf cart during the accident. Elway immediately called 911. They are also reporting that Elway may have been the driver, but were unable to fully confirm it.

We reached out to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office for information on this incident, however, a spokesperson said the agency did not receive any calls for service in that area on Saturday.

The Sheriff's Office confirmed to News Channel 3 that they were made aware of the accident on Monday and have launched an investigation.

Sperbeck has represented over 100 NFL players throughout his 30-year career as a football agent and business advisor. He became John Elway's manager in 1990.