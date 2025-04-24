Santa Barbara Fair & Expo kicks off

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Crews are putting on the final touches to the kick off of the annual Santa Barbara Fair and Expo.

There will be a variety of farm animals in the livestock section.

Some of the animals include goats, sheep, pigs, and steers.

The livestock will be accompanied by educational displays, sheep shearing and milking demonstrations.

The Carnival Midway will feature more than 30 rides and attractions.

The Exhibit Building theme is “Into the 80’s”.

This is where visitors can enjoy artwork, photography, pottery and other projects entered by the community.

There will also be exhibits of local foods, wine & beer, arts & crafts, horticulture and fine arts displays.

The Fair and Expo welcomes the community on the following days:

Thursday April 24th, 4pm - 9pm (Carnival 10pm)

Friday April 25th, 4pm - 10pm (Carnival 12am)

Saturday April 26th, 11am - 10pm (Carnival 12am)

Sunday April 27th, 11am - 9pm (Carnival 10pm)

Friday May 2nd, 4pm - 10pm (Carnival 12am)

Saturday May 3rd, 11am - 10pm (Carnival 12am)

Sunday May 4th, 11am - 9pm (Carnival 10pm)

For more information, visit: https://earlwarren.com/events/santa-barbara-fair-and-expo.