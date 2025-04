PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Paso Robles fire crews put out a residential fire that gave one person in the home minor burns on their hand, just after 9:00 a.m. Saturday, according to the Paso Robles Fire Department.

Firefighters stopped the fire in the kitchen before it reached the attic, according to the PRFD.

The American Red Cross is helping the resident during home repairs, and the PRFD received help from CAL Fire SLO to put it out.