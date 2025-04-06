Volunteers in Isla Vista help clean post Deltopia collecting over 700 pounds of trash

ISLA VISTA, Calif. Deltopia has sealed its 2025 run.

“Last year we collected closer to about a thousand pounds of trash and I expect to see the same this year, I think it was around 200 buckets," said Thea Winterich, Stewardship coordinator for Isla Vista Recreation and Park District.

Thousands of people up and down the coast showed during the sunny weekend to celebrate spring break at UCSB.

“This is my first time here, I am very excited it seems like a lot of fun, the whole town is super high energy, I mean everybody is out for this," said UCSB senior Carissa Lowe.

The big college party swept through nearby stores, emptying aisles of alcohol and beer at places like target, creating traffic to get into the parking lot.

But, once the party ends and the recovery begins what visitors and students of Isla Vista don't see is the post party clean up.

“Tens of thousands of people come to Deltopia and with those people comes an equal or greater amount of trash," said Jenna Norton, IVCSD Public works and Sustainability Director.

The Isla Vista Recreation and Park District office alongside the Isla Vista Community Services District and UCSB Environmental Affairs Board hosted an annual clean up post Deltopia.

According to the Isla Vista Recreation and Park District, 61 total volunteers showed up to help with collecting trash on Sunday, resulting in a total of 198 buckets of trash equaling to a total of 798 pounds of trash picked up from the streets.

“I think it’s really important and valuable that we have this event because Deltopia does bring in an influx of trash and so I think it’s great to have volunteers come out here and help to keep the community clean," said Winterich.

“If we didn’t have something like this the trash would ultimately just sit there and end up in the ocean," said Norton.

One volunteer shared her experience volunteering with the group and collecting trash after the big party.

“Obviously Deltopia is really fun, but it has a really big impact on Isla Vista and you know just the whole community so I think it’s really good to like take a hand and help clean up and you know make it so that we can help our community instead of hurting it in the fallout out of this event," said volunteer Lucy Wellos.

“This goes to show that we are capable of having fun and then also coming together to take care of our community which is essential so it’s great to see that we’re having a good turn out today," said Norton.