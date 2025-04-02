Prior to Deltopia weekend free Narcan has been distributed in Isla Vista

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - In anticipation of numerous medical calls this weekend, many involving drugs, free Narcan has been distributed. It is a drug reversal medication that can save lives.

Volunteers fanned out Wednesday afternoon for two hours. They began on Del Playa Drive at Walter Capps park.

900 boxes with Narcan spray were given to residents along with safety information about the often-dangerous bluffs.

Santa Barbara County Supervisor Laura Capps and her staff coordinated the distribution with the help of 56 volunteers.

The effort was in coordination with the County Department of Behavior Wellness, Isla Vista Community Services District and UC Santa Barbara's Associated Students.

There will also be another distribution with about 100 kits Saturday morning.