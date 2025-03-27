More sunshine on Friday, tracking an atmospheric river

It was another brisk day Thursday with occasional overcast skies. Onshore flow has been on the stronger side, but has already began weakening, allowing more sunshine. The cloud cover is producing insulation keeping temperatures steady. A ridge of high pressure will be sitting near the Central Coast bringing more sunshine on Friday. We made it to the second half of the work week! Below normal temperatures will continue through next week, at times sitting just near normal for this time of year. The rest of the week will feel less like Spring and more like winter with the brisk temperatures and overcast skies.

A potent system is affecting northern California and the PNW, which has allowed a cold front to drop down. As onshore flow decreases and the system moves east, it's leaving behind gusty northwest winds for the region. Winds will begin to pick up Thursday afternoon into Friday. No wind alerts have been issued, but could change.

A high surf advisory is in place until Saturday afternoon for the San Luis Obispo and Ventura county beaches. Breaking waves are expected to be 6-9 feet. A beach hazards statement is also in place for Santa Barbara county beaches until Saturday afternoon. Dangerous rip currents throughout the Central Coast beaches will be a concern, be sure to use caution. Each day has dangerous rip currents sitting at high risk according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will be in the 60s, with some ares reaching just shy of 70. A trough of low pressure will begin to move down the region, bringing a chance for rain showers on Sunday for San Luis Obispo. As the system moves South, it will begin to weaken, so areas north of Point Conception, such as San Luis Obispo have a 30%-40% chance of showers. Areas south of Point conception are looking at 10%-20%. Thus, gloomy skies return with colder temperatures by Sunday.

By next week, for the beginning of April, another system moves through the region and models are showing an atmospheric river. Rain for the region is expected. First Alert Weather will continue to track the patterns to see if increases or decreases. Keep those sweaters and umbrellas out, the beginning of April will be cool and wet.