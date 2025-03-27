Arizona Western hoping to pull off upset in the NJCAA Tournament

Luis Lopez

A tough test awaits the Matadors in the second round, as they’ll take on a rested four seed, Dodge City

CASPER, Wyo. (KYMA, KECY) – Arizona Western women’s basketball is looking to keep an already historic season alive on Thursday.

The Matadors will face the NJCAA Tournament’s four seed, Dodge City.

The Conquistadors went 29-4 in the regular season, earning a first round bye in Wyoming.

Despite Dodge City’s advantage of being the more rested team on Thursday, AWC head coach Chelsea Dewey knows how her team can get the win.

“It’s just kind of keeping that confidence, I mean anything can happen at this time of the year,” Dewey said.

Her team’s belief was enough to capture the program’s first tournament win in three years on Tuesday.

For the Lady Mats to have a chance on Thursday, Dewey says the score can’t get out of hand too early.

“You keep it close with the last four minutes, and you give yourself a chance no matter the record, no matter the numbers,” Dewey said.

Tip off for Thursday’s game is at 1:30 p.m MST, and can be streamed on ESPN+.