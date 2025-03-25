Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Construction crews sever gas line at San Andres and Anapamu during road repairs and residents in the area asked to shelter in place until secure

KEYT
today at 10:26 am
Published 10:33 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Construction crews working at the intersection of San Andres Street and Anapamu Street severed a gas line and residents within one block of the leak are asked to shelter in place until the leak is secured.

According to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department, four residents from the nearby apartment building have been displaced by the leak and all involved residents within one block have been contacted by fire personnel.

Workers with the utility company are working to secure the leak and the streets remain closed detailed the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

This is an ongoing response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

