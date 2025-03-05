Tracking steady rain Wednesday, spotty showers Thursday

Light rain moves into the area Wednesday. A cold low pressure system brings showers to northern communities first, San Luis Obispo and beaches above Point Conception will wake up to light rain. Santa Barbara and south, our rain is delayed until 9am, right around your morning commute. Expect light and steady rain for most of the day, this system will be rather low impact and just a typical spring storm. Winds are close to advisory levels and could knock down tree limbs. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for interior mountains, where 5-7 inches of snow is projected if traveling in higher terrain, be aware of the roads and the winds. Temperatures cool 5-8 degrees from yesterday, highs rise into the 50s and 60s. Showers begin to dissipate by dinner and a dry night is expected. Fog will likely develop and roads may still be slick, use caution when traveling.

Our next pulse of showers arrive into midday Thursday. Expect some heavier downpours embedded in a widespread band of rain. Thunderstorms are more likely, however, rain is short lived and will transitions into an on and off again pattern for most of the day. Over the two day time period we will likely see close to an inch in San Luis Obispo, half an inch in Santa Barbara and a little less in Ventura.

Rain moves out and we dry off by Friday. A mild and dry weekend is ahead as a mini ridge of high pressure builds in. Highs warm into the 60s with plenty of sunshine, although this pattern wont last long. Another spring storm moves in Sunday into Monday with a wet pattern appearing into the extended forecast. Timing, amounts and impacts will be monitored.