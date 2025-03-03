Cool Tuesday, rainy Wednesday

Temperatures will remain cooler than normal Tuesday before widespread rain, mountain snow and strong winds arrive Wednesday.

The midweek storm is coming from the west.

The winter storm will last through Thursday, .5-1" of rain is expected - except for the mountains - which could get 1-3" of rain.

There is up to a 20% chance of Thunderstorms with this storm - minor flooding and debris flow is possible.

A winter storm watch goes in effect Wednesday through Friday morning. 6-12 inches of snow possible above 5500ft, 16-24 inches above 7000ft, wind gusts up to 50 mph in Ventura County, Santa Barbara County mountains.

A wind advisories remains in effect until 9pm Monday: 15-30mph winds, up to 50 mph gusts, in portions of San Luis Obispo, Ventura & Santa Barbara Counties. Lasting until 3am for the South Coast, Ventura County Mountains and Santa Ynez Mountains.

High surf advisories are in effect until 9pm Monday: 5-8ft waves in Ventura County, 8-12ft in SLO & SB County.

Drying out from the storm by Friday, warming this weekend, tracking one or two more storms for next week.