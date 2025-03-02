Skip to Content
Santa Barbara, Mission Prep are home to begin State basketball tourney, St. Joseph earns bye

KNIGHTS 2
CIF-CS
St. Joseph receives a first round bye in CIF-State Open Division
By
Updated
today at 5:31 pm
Published 4:56 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The CIF-State Tournament boys basketball bracket was announced and several local teams received bids.

The St. Joseph Knights are in the top Open Division and received a first round bye in the SoCal region. St. Joe will host the winner of the Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks vs Montgomery match up in a regional semifinal this Saturday.

In Division 1 Santa Barbara is seeded 8th in Southern California side and will host #9 Mission Bay on Tuesday, March 4. The winner will play at top-seed Sierra Canyon on Saturday.

The St. Bonaventure Seraphs get the 10th seed in Division 2 and will play at Cleveland on Tuesday.

Both Mission Prep of San Luis Obispo and Righetti are in the SoCal Division 3 bracket.

Mission Prep is the #4 seed and will host Venice while Righetti is #16 and will play at #1 seed Palisades.

Both first round games are on Tuesday.

high school boys basketball
Santa Barbara

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

