Warmup Tuesday, heat peaks midweek

Temperatures rise Tuesday as we near a Wednesday and Thursday heat peak up to 20 degrees above normal.

A shallow marine layer will increase fog chances for our area despite the warm daytime temps.

A low pressure system in the pacific northwest is causing gusty northerly winds in our region.

A wind advisory goes in effect 7pm Monday until 8am Tuesday for Santa Barbara County mountains with 25-35 mph winds and 45 mph gusts.

High pressure strengthening off the west coast will boost our temps midweek.

Winds shift offshore and northeasterly by Wednesday and Thursday, bringing warm Santa Anas to an already warm climate, causing possible record heat in our area.

Cooling temperatures and light rain chances return Friday into the weekend when high pressure weakens then and a low pressure system approaches from the west. Winds will also turn back onshore.