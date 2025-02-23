Skip to Content
Disco Inferno fundraiser helps Firefighter Foundation

Disco Inferno raised money for local firefighter foundation
today at 12:45 am
Published 12:28 am

SUMMERLAND, Calif- The first Disco Inferno fundraiser took place in Summerland on Saturday night.

People of a certain age know Disco Inferno as a song by the Trammps that begins with "Burn baby burn."

This Disco Inferno served as a benefit for the Santa Barbara South Coast Firefighter Foundation.

Andrew Firestone helped emcee the auction at the Bella Vista Ranch in Summerland.

Organizers plan to make it an annual event.

Money raised will go to community outreach programs and firefighter training in the community.

For more information visit https://sbsouthcoastff.com

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

