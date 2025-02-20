Santa Barbara’s Downtown Organization awards individuals and businesses for contributions in the last year

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Downtown Organization had a packed crowd on hand for its annual honors Wednesday morning.

The event filled the historic El Paseo restaurant.

Some of the awards were known in advance and some were on the spot surprises.

The Downtown Organization is going away soon after recent decisions by property owners and city leaders. In its place will be the Downtown Santa Barbara Business Improvement Association (DSBIA). It will be focused on public safety, beautification, events and economic development.

The Downtown Organization released the following awards information:

Harriet Miller Youth Leadership Award: Fatima Arias-Zarate, a student leader from San Marcos High School, was recognized for her commitment to leadership and community service. Mayor Rowse presented the award.

George Gerth Volunteer of the Year Award: Karl and Mary Grace Monteleone were honored for their over 20 years of dedicated volunteer service to DSB. Ron Robertson, a previous winner of the award, presented.

Business Champion of the Year: Mujeres Makers Market received the award for their work in supporting and championing small businesses and showcasing the work of local women of color. Alma Janabajab from the Workforce Development Board, last year's winner, presented the award.

Entrepreneur of the Year: Sama Sama, owned by Ryan Simorangkir and Tyler Peek, was recognized for their entrepreneurial spirit and expansion of their business. Sarah Sinclair of the Santa Barbara Independent, the award sponsor, presented the award.

Citizen of the Year: Peter Lewis was awarded for his contributions to downtown, including the development of a 78-unit apartment complex, now subsidized housing for UCSB faculty and staff, and for bringing UCSB's first downtown outpost to State Street. Anne Petersen presented the award.

The event also honored Executive Director Robin Elander for her five years of work which included many new ideas and events to help the area during the pandemic and beyond. She was presented with a large gift basket and a standing ovation.