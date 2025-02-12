Preparing for the Central Coast’s Upcoming Storm
The upcoming storm has caused counties around the California coast to issue weather warnings.
A Gale Warning has been issued until Wednesday, boaters should take extreme caution and expect northwest winds. High Wind and Flash Flood Warnings have been issued for San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties until Friday morning.
Wednesday
We will get our first taste of moisture starting Wednesday, we will see dry periods throughout this mini front but this is not the real storm, it is critical to take caution when the real band of rain arrives. Wednesday will be cold and breezy with scattered light showers. Highs on Wednesday drop into the 50s and winds will likely be up to advisory levels. Marine conditions remain hazardous for boaters, wet roads and blustery winds will be hazardous for your commute.
Thursday
On Thursday we'll see heavy downpours and dangerous traveling conditions. With rainfall rates exceeding an inch per hour, we will see moderate flooding on major highways and dangerous flooding on water-prone backroads. This will effect areas in San Luis Obispo county and beaches, Santa Lucia Mountains and inland Santa Barbara mountains. Wind speeds are expected to be 25-35mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Expect at least 2" of rainfall and closer to 3.5" up in portions of San Luis Obispo County.
Friday
Valentine's Day will be a cold and rainy day. We begin to dry out by Valentines day evening and stay dry through Sunday. Another mini system arrives Monday, but impacts will be minimal.
When pack properly, sandbags can act as a barrier between water and a private property to reduce water damage. Be prepared with your own shovels and gloves to fill bags. Sandbag Station Locations here:
Santa Barbara County:
- Annex Yard: 401 East Yanonali Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Tuesday, February 11 from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, February 12 from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- City Fire Station 7: 2411 Stanwood Drive, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Tuesday, February 11 from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, February 12 from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Santa Barbara City College Lot 3: 801 Shoreline Drive, Santa Barbara, CA 93109
- Wednesday, February 12 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- The Armory: 700 E. Canon Perdido Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93103
- Wednesday, February 12 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Full list here
San Luis Obispo County:
- City Corporation Yard parking lot: 25 Prado Road, San Luis Obispo, CA
- Laguna Lake Golf Course parking lot: 11175 Los Osos Valley Road, San Luis Obispo, CA
- City Fire Station 1: 6005 Lewis Avenue, Atascadero, CA 93422
- Cambria Dog Park: 2021 Rodeo Grounds Road, Cambria, CA 93428
Full list here
Ventura County:
- City Fire Station 54: 2160 Pickwick Drive: Camarillo, CA, 93010
- City Fire Station 26: 536 W. Main Street, Santa Paula, CA 93060
- City Fire Station 21: 1201 E. Ojai Avenue, Ojai, CA 93023
- City Fire Station 57: 3356 Somis Road, Somis, CA 93066
Full list here