Preparing for the Central Coast’s Upcoming Storm

The upcoming storm has caused counties around the California coast to issue weather warnings.

A Gale Warning has been issued until Wednesday, boaters should take extreme caution and expect northwest winds. High Wind and Flash Flood Warnings have been issued for San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties until Friday morning.

Wednesday

We will get our first taste of moisture starting Wednesday, we will see dry periods throughout this mini front but this is not the real storm, it is critical to take caution when the real band of rain arrives. Wednesday will be cold and breezy with scattered light showers. Highs on Wednesday drop into the 50s and winds will likely be up to advisory levels. Marine conditions remain hazardous for boaters, wet roads and blustery winds will be hazardous for your commute.

Thursday

On Thursday we'll see heavy downpours and dangerous traveling conditions. With rainfall rates exceeding an inch per hour, we will see moderate flooding on major highways and dangerous flooding on water-prone backroads. This will effect areas in San Luis Obispo county and beaches, Santa Lucia Mountains and inland Santa Barbara mountains. Wind speeds are expected to be 25-35mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Expect at least 2" of rainfall and closer to 3.5" up in portions of San Luis Obispo County.

Friday

Valentine's Day will be a cold and rainy day. We begin to dry out by Valentines day evening and stay dry through Sunday. Another mini system arrives Monday, but impacts will be minimal.

When pack properly, sandbags can act as a barrier between water and a private property to reduce water damage. Be prepared with your own shovels and gloves to fill bags. Sandbag Station Locations here:

Santa Barbara County:

Annex Yard: 401 East Yanonali Street , Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Tuesday, February 11 from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 12 from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

City Fire Station 7: 2411 Stanwood Drive , Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Tuesday, February 11 from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 12 from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Santa Barbara City College Lot 3: 801 Shoreline Drive , Santa Barbara, CA 93109 Wednesday, February 12 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Santa Barbara, CA 93109

The Armory: 700 E. Canon Perdido Street , Santa Barbara, CA 93103 Wednesday, February 12 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

, Santa Barbara, CA 93103

Full list here

San Luis Obispo County:

Full list here

Ventura County:

City Fire Station 54: 2160 Pickwick Drive: Camarillo, CA, 93010

2160 Pickwick Drive: Camarillo, CA, 93010 City Fire Station 26 : 536 W. Main Street, Santa Paula, CA 93060

: 536 W. Main Street, Santa Paula, CA 93060 City Fire Station 21: 1201 E. Ojai Avenue, Ojai, CA 93023

1201 E. Ojai Avenue, Ojai, CA 93023 City Fire Station 57: 3356 Somis Road, Somis, CA 93066

Full list here