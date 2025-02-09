Skip to Content
News

VEHICLE RUNS INTO POLE, ONE INJURED

By
New
Published 9:26 pm

LOMPOC, Calif. -A woman was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center after crashing a vehicle into a pole.

The driver had been speeding along Purisima Road north of Mission Gate Road and hit a pole knocking it into the street.

The driver was able to exit the vehicle on her own but was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

At this time, Purisima Road is closed between Mission Gate and Rucker Rd.

Photo Credit: Santa Barbara County Fire Department

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Christer Schmidt

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content