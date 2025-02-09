VEHICLE RUNS INTO POLE, ONE INJURED

LOMPOC, Calif. -A woman was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center after crashing a vehicle into a pole.

The driver had been speeding along Purisima Road north of Mission Gate Road and hit a pole knocking it into the street.

The driver was able to exit the vehicle on her own but was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

At this time, Purisima Road is closed between Mission Gate and Rucker Rd.

Photo Credit: Santa Barbara County Fire Department