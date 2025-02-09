Skip to Content
TWO INJURED IN HOUSE FIRE IN SANTA MARIA

Published 9:12 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. –Two people were hurt in a house fire in Santa Maria Sunday morning. The Santa Maria Fire Department responded to a house fire at a home on the 1300 block of Ronald Place.

Firefighters arrived at the house to find the garage on fire. Six engines were called in to attack the flames.

The two people inside the house during the fire were taken to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries. No firefighters were injured in the incident.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Photo Credit: Santa Maria Fire Department

