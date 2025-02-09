SpaceX Postpones Sunday Launch, Now Targeting Monday

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. –SpaceX postponed a Falcon 9 rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Sunday. The rocket was set to go up at 8:00pm Sunday night but is now scheduled for liftoff at 3:46 pm on Monday afternoon.

The rocket will be carrying a batch of 23 Starlink satellites. This is the 23rd flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission.

Residents may hear one or more sonic booms during the launch.

Backup opportunities will be available for the launch on Tuesday.

