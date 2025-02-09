Skip to Content
News

SpaceX Postpones Sunday Launch, Now Targeting Monday

By
Published 8:41 pm

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. –SpaceX postponed a Falcon 9 rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Sunday. The rocket was set to go up at 8:00pm Sunday night but is now scheduled for liftoff at 3:46 pm on Monday afternoon.

The rocket will be carrying a batch of 23 Starlink satellites. This is the 23rd flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission.

Residents may hear one or more sonic booms during the launch.

Backup opportunities will be available for the launch on Tuesday.

You can find out more at their website at the link below.

https://www.spacex.com/launches/mission/?missionId=sl-11-10

Article Topic Follows: News
falcon 9
launch
rocket
sonic boom
spacex
starlink
Starlink satellites
vandenberg
vandenberg air force base
Vandenberg space force base

Jump to comments ↓

Christer Schmidt

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content