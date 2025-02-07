The latest rain hits the South Coast catching some people off guard

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The latest round of rain hit the South Coast in the middle of the day and immediately the number of vehicle crashes went up.

Just before noon there was a collision on the Mesa with two cars blocking Cliff Drive and Flora Vista.

No one was seriously hurt.

A few minutes later a tree service truck towing a chipper flipped on its side on the freeway on ramp at Calle Real across from the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

The two inside got out without an injury.

It missed the slow lane of the freeway, but traffic was still backed up.

The CHP and fire were quick to the scene and leaking fluids were contained.

A heavy duty tow truck was called in to get the vehicle on its wheels.

There was also a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 101 at Garden Street by the Southbound ramp.

For those heading out to see movies during the ongoing Santa Barbara International Film Festival some were ready to wait in line with their umbrellas, and others were not as prepared, finding themselves with no hats and a lighter jacket.

"Well I have done this before and I keep extra stuff in my car. Enough to go back and change into, like I have fresh socks and I bought this umbrella yesterday, " said Margaret Morrison.

Jonathan Gartner was slightly underprepared and said, "down jacket which is not the best for this weather, no brim on my hat but we will be inside soon, warm and dry, so no problem here."

There were also sightings of runners in the rain wearing lightweight clothing and jumping puddles.