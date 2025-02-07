“September 5” screenwriter Moritz S. Binder joins The Morning News team to talk about the film

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — September 5 tells us the story of how an ABC Sports Broadcasting crew had to pivot and cover the deadly hostage crisis involving Israeli athletes during the 1972 Munich Olympics. September 5 was nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

September 5 screenwriter Moritz S. Binder talked about the film on The Morning News Friday. Screenwriter and director Tim Fehlbaum will be in Santa Barbara for the Film Festival Saturday for the screenwriter's panel.

You can watch September 5 on Apple TV, Google Play, Youtube, and in select theaters.