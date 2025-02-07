Skip to Content
News

Thousands of kids visit Mike’s Field Trip to the Movies at Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI I KEYT
By
Published 11:57 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Mike’s Field Trip to the Movies reaches over 4,000 underserved and low-income elementary school students each year.

They come from around 30 schools throughout Santa Barbara County.

The program includes a trip to the historic Arlington Theatre during the Film Festival for a screening of one of the year’s best animated films.

For many of these students, Mike’s Field Trip is their first trip to the movies.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content