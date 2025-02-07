Thousands of kids visit Mike’s Field Trip to the Movies at Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Mike’s Field Trip to the Movies reaches over 4,000 underserved and low-income elementary school students each year.
They come from around 30 schools throughout Santa Barbara County.
The program includes a trip to the historic Arlington Theatre during the Film Festival for a screening of one of the year’s best animated films.
For many of these students, Mike’s Field Trip is their first trip to the movies.