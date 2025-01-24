Clean Energy Storage Proposal halted for historic Morro Bay power plant

MORRO BAY, Calif. - The city of Morro Bay has been working since 2020 with Vistra, an energy company from Texas, on a project to turn the historic PG&E power plant into a battery energy storage facility.

Last year, the proposal entered a holding pattern when the public raised concerns about safety implications involving battery energy storage.

In October, Vistra announced they would be submitting their application to the California Energy Commission (CEC) in accordance with Governor Newsom's executive order from 2022, Assembly Bill 205.

The bill gives the CEC authority over and above local jurisdictions to certify green energy projects like non-fossil fuel power plants and energy storage facilities.

Ten days ago, one of Vistra's battery energy storage facilities in Monterey experienced a fire that caused significant disruption and evacuations.

In response, assembly member Dawn Addis of District 30 has introduced new legislation calling for the indefinite withdrawal of Vistra's application while they straighten out safety protocols at their existing sites.