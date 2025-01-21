Nuevas políticas de Trump afectan tramites migratorios
Michelle Leal
YUMA, Ariz. (T3) – Las nuevas politicas y enmiendas de Trump estan afectando los tramites migratorios, todo tramite comenzara a retrasarse.
