Nuevas políticas de Trump afectan tramites migratorios

Published 2:41 pm

Michelle Leal

YUMA, Ariz. (T3) – Las nuevas politicas y enmiendas de Trump estan afectando los tramites migratorios, todo tramite comenzara a retrasarse.

