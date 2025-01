MONTECITO, Calif. – First responders were on the scene of a truck that ended up in a creek off of East Valley Road at Ortega Ridge Tuesday.

According to the Montecito Fire Department, the driver was uninjured and able to get out of their truck without help, but the truck remained stuck in the creek bed.

The roadway was shut down in both directions during the retrieval of the truck stated the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident page.