Power is restored to nearly all of Puerto Rico after a major blackout
Associated Press
BAYAMÓN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Electric power has been restored to nearly all affected customers across Puerto Rico after a sweeping blackout plunged the U.S. territory into darkness on New Year’s Eve. By Wednesday afternoon, power was back up for 98% of Puerto Rico’s 1.47 million utility customers, said Luma Energy, the private company supplying power to the archipelago. Lights returned to households as well as Puerto Rico’s hospitals and water and sewage facilities after the massive outage that exposed the persistent electricity problems plaguing the island. Still, the company warned that customers could still see persistent temporary outages. It said full restoration across the island could take up to two days.