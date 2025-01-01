Parts of UK flooded by heavy rain as wild weather continues to disrupt New Year events

LONDON (AP) — Parts of the U.K. have been swamped by heavy rains and powerful winds that disrupted New Year’s celebrations. Parts of the Manchester area were flooded Wednesday, with cars submerged up to their roofs on roads and in parking lots after nearly a month’s worth of rain fell in two days. Greater Manchester Police declared a major incident and mountain rescue teams were called in to help firefighters respond to flooding. The blustery weather derailed several New Year’s Eve fireworks celebrations and led to cancelation of annual New Year’s Day outdoor swims, a bathtub boat race and other events.

