A vehicle catches fire and explodes outside the lobby of Trump’s hotel in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A vehicle caught fire and exploded Wednesday outside the lobby of President-elect Donald Trump’s hotel in Las Vegas, authorities said.

Las Vegas police said they are investigating the fire and explosion, but neither they nor the Clark County Fire Department immediately provided more details. A county spokeswoman said in a statement that the fire was in the hotel’s valet area and was reported at 8:40 a.m.

Eric Trump, a son of the president-elect and executive vice president of the Trump Organization, posted about the fire on the social media platform X. He praised the fire department and local law enforcement “for their swift response and professionalism.”

The 64-story hotel is just off the famed Las Vegas Strip and across the street from the Fashion Show Las Vegas shopping mall.