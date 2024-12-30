Senator’s son sentenced to 28 years for killing a North Dakota deputy during a car chase

STANTON, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota judge on Monday sentenced the adult son of U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer to serve 28 years in prison in connection with a wild chase in which he fled from a hospital and drove into a deputy’s vehicle, killing the deputy. A judge sentenced 43-year-old Ian Cramer on Monday. Fifty-three-year-old Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputy Paul Martin died last December after Cramer crashed into his patrol vehicle during a chase. Officers were pursuing him after Cramer earlier fled a Bismarck hospital where his mother had taken him for mental health concerns. Cramer apologized to Martin’s family Monday and said he will get more treatment.

