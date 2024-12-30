Making any New Year’s resolutions? Here are some tips to help make them stick

LONDON (AP) — If you’re making New Year resolutions, experts say keep them small and focused on specific goals. Psychologists recommend starting small so new changes aren’t overwhelming. By breaking a larger goal into smaller steps, the more ambitious goal may seem achievable. Experts also say enlisting family and friends may help make keeping the resolutions more fun and to hold yourself accountable. And if Jan. 1 seems like an arbitrary date to adopt new resolutions, then make the changes on your own schedule.

