Argentine judge charges 5 people over death of former One Direction star Liam Payne

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — An Argentine judge has confirmed charges against five people in connection with the death of Liam Payne, a former member of musical group One Direction. The judge has ordered preventive prison for two of them for having supplied Payne with drugs. A judicial officer said that one of the two people ordered to be put under preventive prison was an employee of the hotel in Buenos Aires where Payne stayed until he died after falling from the balcony of his room in October. The other person was a waiter Payne met in a restaurant. The officer requested not to be identified as a condition to talk about the ruling.

