Actor Carey Mulligan and author Kazuo Ishiguro on UK’s New Year Honors list

LONDON (AP) — Actors Carey Mulligan and Stephen Fry and author Kazuo Ishiguro have been awarded New Year Honors that celebrate artists, athletes, politicians and others who make notable contributions to British society. Mulligan, a three-time Oscar nominee, was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire for her services to drama. Fry, known for the BBC comedy “Blackadder” and his former comedic partnership with Hugh Laurie, was knighted along with England’s former soccer manager Gareth Southgate and London Mayor Sadiq Khan. More than 1,200 across the United Kingdom were honored with most going to people outside the spotlight cast on the famous.

