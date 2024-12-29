Kopitar scores twice in third, Kings fight back for 5-4 win over Flyers

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anze Kopitar scored twice, Adrian Kempe had a goal and an assist, and the Los Angeles Kings got their seventh straight home win by beating the Philadelphia Flyers 5-4 on Sunday night.

Kevin Fiala and Warren Foegele also scored for the Kings, who trailed 4-2 midway through the second period before rebounding to sweep a back-to-back after defeating recent playoff nemesis Edmonton in overtime on Saturday. David Rittich made 17 saves.

Kopitar was in the right place to redirect Quinton Byfield’s rebound in and tie it at 4 early in the third, before following it up by chopping in Kempe’s shot during a power play at 8:55 for the 5-4 lead.

Matvei Michkov had a goal and an assist for the Flyers after being benched for the third period against Anaheim on Saturday. Tyson Foerster, Scott Laughton and Joel Farabee also scored, and Aleksei Kolosov made 15 saves.

Takeaways

Flyers: Michkov responded well after some tough coaching from John Tortorella, ending a seven-game point drought.

Kings: Kopitar is 19 seasons into his Kings career but shows no signs of slowing down. He is up to 12 goals and 27 assists through 36 games.

Key moment

Foegele showed good composure in following up his rebound on a breakaway with 4:56 left in the second, getting the Kings back within 4-3 and setting the stage for Kopitar’s final-period heroics.

Key stat

Los Angeles is a resilient bunch, improving to 8-7-1 when allowing the first goal.

Up Next

The Flyers visit San Jose on Tuesday, and the Kings host New Jersey on Wednesday.

